Reps Of Karabakh Armenians Arrive In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh For Reintegration Talks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 21. Representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh accompanied
by the Russian peacekeeping contingent have arrived in Yevlakh,
Trend reports from
the scene.
As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss
the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and its laws, will be held on 21 September 2023 in
Yevlakh.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the
Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to
restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4),
an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist
activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces
formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm,
Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan,
illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.
