War Update: Ukrainian Forcesntinue Ault Operations South Of Bakhmut

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks west of Zaitseve, Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain ground northeast and east of Andriivka, Donetsk region," the report said.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich operational-strategic group in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without any significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducting active subversive activities in the border areas in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Marinka, Donetsk region. There, in the past 24 hours, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. At the same time, in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarske sectors, Ukrainian forces are on the defensive, holding the initiative and recapturing Ukrainian land.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and forcing the enemy to withdraw from their positions. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers have significant losses in both personnel and equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Odoperational-strategic group in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces are conducting counter-battery operations, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and five strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and the enemy's EW station.