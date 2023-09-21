Sia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 274,470

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,638 (+3) enemy tanks, 8,883 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 6,137 (+41) artillery systems, 781 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 528 (+2) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,850 (+29) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,479) cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,670 (+37) trucks and fuel tankers, and 911 (+5) pieces of specialized equipment.