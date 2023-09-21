Sia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 274,470

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 274,470 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 21, 2023, including 490 in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,638 (+3) enemy tanks, 8,883 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 6,137 (+41) artillery systems, 781 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 528 (+2) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,850 (+29) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,479) cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,670 (+37) trucks and fuel tankers, and 911 (+5) pieces of specialized equipment.
Read also: War update: Ukrainian forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107111648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.