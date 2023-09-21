At Least Two Killed As Sians Strike Kherson Dormitory

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians targeted a dormitory building while people were still asleep. As of now, two civilians are known to have been killed. They are currently being identified," the post reads.

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized in sericondition. Two women, aged 44 and 57, and a 49-year-old man were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

An 81-year-old woman received medical assistance on the spot.

Prokudin clarified that two men, aged 29 and 41, had been killed in the nighttime Russian terror attack. They were inside the dormitory that came under attack.