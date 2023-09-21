At Least Two Killed As Russians Strike Kherson Dormitory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army targeted residential areas in Kherson at about 03:40 on Thursday, September 21.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians targeted a dormitory building while people were still asleep. As of now, two civilians are known to have been killed. They are currently being identified," the post reads.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Two women, aged 44 and 57, and a 49-year-old man were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
An 81-year-old woman received medical assistance on the spot.
Prokudin clarified that two men, aged 29 and 41, had been killed in the nighttime Russian terror attack. They were inside the dormitory that came under attack.
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107111647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.