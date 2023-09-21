Commencement Of Trading On Iceland's Nasdaq Main Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( "Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company" )
Commencement of Tra ding on Iceland's Nasdaq Main Market
TORONTO, ONTARIO – September 21, 2023 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), Icelandic reg. no 600122-9910, an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement on 13 September 2023, the transfer of the Company's shares to Nasdaq Iceland's Main market (the“Main Market”) from the Iceland First North Growth Market (“First North”) has been completed. The Company's Shares commence trading on the Main Market today, September 21, 2023.
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
Stifel NicolEurope Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
+354 896 7641
Cama(Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
