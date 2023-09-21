Commencement Of Trading On Iceland's Nasdaq Main Market

Commencement of Tra ding on Iceland's Nasdaq Main Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO – September 21, 2023 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), Icelandic reg. no 600122-9910, an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement on 13 September 2023, the transfer of the Company's shares to Nasdaq Iceland's Main market (the“Main Market”) from the Iceland First North Growth Market (“First North”) has been completed. The Company's Shares commence trading on the Main Market today, September 21, 2023.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

