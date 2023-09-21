AS Tallink Grupp: Managers' Tractions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 18.09.2023
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 100,000; Unit price: 0.691 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 100,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.691 EUR
Transaction date: 19.09.2023
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 136,390; Unit price: 0.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 136,390; Volume weighted average price: 0.69 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail
