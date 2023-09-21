The Carbonic Maceration Market Is Projected To Grow To$ 812.5 Million By 2033, With A CAGR Of 6.2% | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
dominates the North American carbonic maceration market fueled by higher wine consumption, demand for natural products, growing awareness of its benefits
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global carbonic maceration market is valued at US$ 445.2 Million as of now and is expected to reach US$ 812.5 Million by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.
The demand for natural wine is witnessing a noticeable increase and the scene is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.
During carbonic maceration, a tank is used for placing the whole grape clusters. The tank is filled with carbon dioxide and sealed for starting fermentation process in every grape. This process implies the fermentation of whole grapes in the presence of carbon dioxide. This actually does break down grape skin and releases juice that is subject to fermentation. As an outcome, wine abreast with higher acidity and lower tannins gets formed.
Grapes reared for carbonic maceration get harvested in bunches against being mechanically destemmed. As carbon dioxide is one of the by-products of fermentation, gas does accumulate in the fermenting vessel, thereby adding to the abundance of carbon dioxide.
Carbonic maceration helps in extracting phenolic and aromatic compounds in wines. It is, in fact, capable of changing wine's flavor and style in entirety. The technique decides the taste, smell, and sight of wine.
At the same time, the fact that carbonic maceration is yet to make inroads into under-developed economies can't be ignored. This factor could restrain the carbonic maceration market going forward.
Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'carbonic maceration market'. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to look through a 360-degree approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“With the number of wineries increasing at an exponential rate, the global carbonic maceration market is likely to grow unabated in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.
Key Takeaways from the Carbonic Maceration Market
With an ever-increasing consumption of wine all across coupled with advantages offered by carbonic maceration, North America is expected to witness cash registers ringing in the forecast period.
Europe is led by Germany and the UK regarding the production and consumption of wines. Carbonic maceration would help in simplifying the process altogether.
The Asia-Pacific is expected to pick up pace herein in the forecast period with growing awareness regarding carbonic maceration.
Competitive Carbonic Maceration
Uccoar/Vinadeis, since 2016, has chosen Mattei compressors for manufacturing site in Carcassonne.
Oenobrands, in 2020, did launch Fermivin P21 – a novel yeast for the high-class fruity red wines.
InVivo, in April 2021, did merge with Vinadeis for promoting French wine at the commercial level.
The other players in carbonic maceration market include Laffort, Vincor International, Akitu, IMAWAVE, Bergstrom, Domaine de la cote, Black canvas, and likewise.
Leading Players in the Market are:
Laffort
Oenobrands
IMAWAVE
Vincor International
Vinadeis
Akitu
Bergstrom
Domaine de la cote
Black Canvas
What does the Report say?
The research study is based on type of wine (red wine, white wine, rose wine, sparkling wine, dessert wine, and fortified wine), and production method (classic maceration, microwave maceration, ultrasound maceration, thermos maceration, and cryo maceration).
With carbonic maceration being looked upon as a good substitute to standard winemaking, the global carbonic maceration market is expected to grow on an astonishing note in the forecast period.
Segmentation of the Carbonic Maceration Market
By Type of Wine:
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
Dessert Wine
Fortified Wine
By Production Method:
Classic Maceration
Microwave Maceration
Ultrasound Maceration
Thermo Maceration
Cryo Maceration
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
RoW
Author By:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
