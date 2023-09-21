Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market Growth Rate At 6.47% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market.

Key findings of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market study:



Regional breakdown of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Europe Biodegradable Packaging vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market.

Key Companies Profiled



Amcor Plc.

Smurfit Kappa

Sealed Air

International Paper

Mondi Group PLC

WestRock Company

Tetra Pak International S.A

DS Smith

Kruger Inc. Toray Plastics Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the European biodegradable packaging market are undertaking state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and are also focusing on collaborative activities with other market players in emerging economies along with investing highly in research and development to improve sustainability and reduce carbon emission.



In April 2021, Smurfit Kappa, launched a new range of e-bottle packaging solutions for the growing online beverage market. This range is more sustainable made from recyclable raw material and is customizable according to bottle shapes and sizes. The company also offers a range of automated solutions that helps in the optimization of packaging processes. In May 2021, Amcor Limited announced that its team has created more sustainable packaging solutions for butter and margarine, which is made entirely from paper. The paper wrapper is 38% lighter than aluminium and paper packaging and reduces carbon footprint by 81% , thus, helping consumers meet sustainability goals.

Key Segments Covered in the Europe Biodegradable Packing Market Report



by Material Type :



Paper and Paperboards





Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard





Bleached Paperboard





Molded Fiber Pulp Paperboard



Recycled Paper Paperboard



Plastic Biodegradable Packaging Materials





Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)





Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)





Starch Based Plastic





Fossil Based Polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.)



Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)



Jute

Wood

by Application :



Trays



Bags



Boxes



Clamshells



Films

Pouches

by End Use Industries :



Food & Beverage Industry



Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Industry



Pharmaceuticals Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

by Country :



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



U.K.



Russia



BENELUX Rest of Europe

Queries addressed in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market report:



Why are the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market?

