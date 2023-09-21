Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market Growth Rate At 6.47% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The European biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 2.94 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market.
Key findings of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market study:
Regional breakdown of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Europe Biodegradable Packaging vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market.
Key Companies Profiled
Amcor Plc. Smurfit Kappa Sealed Air International Paper Mondi Group PLC WestRock Company Tetra Pak International S.A DS Smith Kruger Inc. Toray Plastics Inc.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the European biodegradable packaging market are undertaking state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and are also focusing on collaborative activities with other market players in emerging economies along with investing highly in research and development to improve sustainability and reduce carbon emission.
In April 2021, Smurfit Kappa, launched a new range of e-bottle packaging solutions for the growing online beverage market. This range is more sustainable made from recyclable raw material and is customizable according to bottle shapes and sizes. The company also offers a range of automated solutions that helps in the optimization of packaging processes. In May 2021, Amcor Limited announced that its team has created more sustainable packaging solutions for butter and margarine, which is made entirely from paper. The paper wrapper is 38% lighter than aluminium and paper packaging and reduces carbon footprint by 81% , thus, helping consumers meet sustainability goals.
Key Segments Covered in the Europe Biodegradable Packing Market Report
by Material Type :
Paper and Paperboards by Application :
Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Bleached Paperboard Molded Fiber Pulp Paperboard Recycled Paper Paperboard Plastic Biodegradable Packaging Materials
Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Starch Based Plastic Fossil Based Polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Jute Wood
Trays Bags Boxes Clamshells Films Pouches by End Use Industries :
Food & Beverage Industry Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Consumer Goods Industry by Country :
Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe
Queries addressed in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market report:
Why are the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Europe Biodegradable Packaging market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Europe Biodegradable Packaging market?
