Global Lab Automation Market Is Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 7% By 2032 X Herald

Going forward, the global lab automation market size was valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021, and is poised to reach US$4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Takeaways from Lab Automation Market Study



By product, demand for integrated automated workstations to expand at a rapid pace

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry experiencing major uptake of lab automation systems

By application, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics to collectively capture a lucrative share

Voluminbiopharmaceuticals manufacturing to elevate lab automation deployment across the U.S.

The U.K. to generate fresh revenue ecosystems amid high reliance on in vitro diagnostics

Growing R&D initiatives by government and non-governmental entities bolstering France and Germany's growth prospects India and China to emerge as lucrative hotspots amid increasing need to offset asymmetries in efficient lab testing mechanisms

Lab Automation Market- Competitive Landscape

The majority of the aforementioned players' primary expansion strategy includes the introduction of new automation equipment and software that can be customized to meet industry-specific requirements. Furthermore, strategic partnerships, collaborations with academic and research institutes, as well as the government, and the acquisition of small-scale players are used.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit in February 2020 , offering PCR-free generation of sequencing-ready libraries for NGS.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) signed a marketing agreement with Clever Culture Systems (CCS), a leader in microbiology automation using AI, in July 2020 , to promote the APAS Independence in their suite of lab automation solutions. Becton, Dickinson, and Company announced in February 2020 that the BD Kiestra ReadA has been approved by theFood and Drug Administration (FDA). This stand-alone device increases operational efficiency in clinical microbiology laboratories by automating redundant plate management tasks while providing accuracy via standardized digital image acquisition.

Market Participants



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Hudson Robotics

Qiagen NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hamilton Robotics

Siemens Healthineers

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

FORMULATRIX

BioMerieux Danaher Corporation

Regional Analysis of Lab Automation Market



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions considered for the study of the Lab Automation market.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies, increasing investment in drug discovery and genomics market.

The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for nearly a third of the global market.

Furthermore, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) says that U.S. firms conduct 50% of the global R&D in pharmaceuticals, amounting to US$ 75 billion.

As of 2015, the industry generated over US$ 1.3 trillion in economic output, representing 4% of total revenue. Furthermore, the U.S. has one of the world's most supportive domestic environments for the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, with minimal market barriers.

Key Segments Covered in the Lab Automation Market Report

Product

Equipment



Automated Workstations

Automated Liquid Handling

Automated Integrated Workstations

Pipetting Systems

Reagent Dispensers Microplate Washers

Microplate Readers



Multi-mode Microplate Readers Single-mode Microplate Readers

Automated ELSystems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Software & Informatics



Workstation/Unit Automation Software

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Laboratory Notebook Scientific Data Management System

Application



Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions Proteomics Solutions

The global lab automation report answers numerpertinent questions, some of which are:



What are some of the latent areas of investments in the market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the staquo of the positions held by leading players of the market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the market? What are COVID-19 implications on the market and learn how businesses can respond, manage, and mitigate the risks?

