Starter Feed Market Surges Anticipating A$59.9 Billion Valuation By 2033 X Herald

Starter feed plays a vital role in nurturing young animals, aiding in their transition to solid feed consumption, and facilitating improved absorption of nutrients from their subsequent diets over their lifetime. Typically composed of a carefully selected array of nutritional ingredients, starter feed assumes a critical role in shaping the early-stage development of animals while establishing a solid foundation for their overall health and well-being.

“Start-ups Emphasize Innovation and Capital Mobilization”

Emerging entrants in the starter feed manufacturing sector are directing their efforts towards innovation, channeling increased investments into research and development while concurrently securing capital to fuel their business expansion endeavors.

Here are some noteworthy examples:

1.“In September 2022, Vienna-based start-up Livin Farms made waves by exploring insect laras an alternative protein source for animal feed. Their innovative offering, the Hive Pro modular system, streamlines the processing and rearing of black soldier flies. In a Series A funding round, Livin Farms successfully raised a substantial sum of US$ 5.8 million, led by Peter Luerssen.”

2.“In July 2022, U.S.-based agricultural technology start-up Fyto achieved a significant milestone by securing US$ 15 million in a Series A funding round, with GV (formerly known as Google Ventures) as the leading investor. The infusion of capital was earmarked for the expansion and development of specialized aquatic plants, poised to be transformative in the creation of animal feed and other food and soil health ingredients. Fyto's initial fowas on producing feed for dairy cows.”

3.“During June 2022, Wastelink, a pioneering food upcycling company, marked its progress by raising US$ 1.2 million in a seed funding round, with Matterhorn Projects LLP taking the helm. This injection of capital was intended to fuel the nationwide expansion and scaling of Wastelink's operations, centered on nutrition science and the upcycling of food waste across India.”

Competitive landscape:

In March 2022, York Ag, a leading name in the animal nutrition and well-being industry announced the launch of Alterna HTS, a feed additive that uses natural ingredients to regulate the gut Histomonas population in poultry birds. The new product is available in organic as well as conventional configurations for customers. In January 2020, Alltech Coppens, a leading name in the fish feed industry announced the launch of new starter feeds for trout fish. The TOP fry feed was backed by research from Alltech Coppens Aqua Centre (ACAC) and provides key nutrients to the fish while improving the water quality.

Key Companies Profiled:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Purina Mills LLC

NutrN.V.

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Freres S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC

Alltech Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

BASF SE ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited

Key Segments of Starter Feed Industry Research:

· By Product Type :



Medicated Non-medicated

· By Form :



Crumbles

Pellets Mash

· By Nature :



Organic Conventional

· By Application :



Companion Animals

Livestock



Cattle



Poultry



Swine



Aquaculture Equine

· By Ingredient :



Wheat

Rice Bran

Corn

Soybean

Oats Others

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

