Live Green Homes: Revolutionising Tainable Hing In Geelong And Beyond

A new revolution is taking root in the serene locales of Geelong, the Surf Coast, and the Bellarine Peninsula. Aaron Anstis of Geelong Building Solutions Pty Ltd, and Andrew Hopper of Hopper Homes Building Services Pty Ltd, previfranchise owners with Hotondo Homes Ocean Grove, have launched an endeavour that redefines the relationship between homes, homeowners, and the environment. Live Green Homes embodies a new approach to residential construction - a symbiosis of sustainable design, energy efficiency, and an unmatched commitment to a healthier planet.

A paradigm shift is afoot in the industry, with the duo injecting their combined experience of 27 years into an enterprise that stands at the forefront of this change. Live Green Homes is a promise - to homeowners, the community, and the Earth. A pledge to future-proof homes against escalating energy costs and design residences that are an extension of their environment.

In their quest to uplift construction standards, Anstis asserts that Live Green Homes surpasses existing industry benchmarks. By adopting cutting-edge energy efficiency practices, Live Green Homes produces homes that are well-built and sustainable for years to come. Hopper echoes this sentiment, highlighting their collective decision to establish Live Green Homes was to“spread their wings to offer our experience, expertise and quality”.

This venture could not be timely enough for those building homes with the ongoing spike in energy costs. According to the Essential Services Commission , the average annual bill for default offer customers will increase by about 25 percent. This is due to a large increase in wholesale electricity costs.

Harnessing the talent of accredited passive house consultants and tradespeople, Live Green Homes is poised to cater to the burgeoning demand for green homes. They are crafting a residential symphony that harmonises high efficiency, comfort, and sustainability, all attuned to the needs and budgets of diverse families.

Built on the bedrock of local community values, Live Green Homes retains its family-oriented ethos, employing and supporting local trades. This venture reassures its clientele that it remains steadfast in its business structure and team, perpetuating operations from its corner office at Grubb Road and Sinclair Street, Ocean Grove.

