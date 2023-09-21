(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) --
1985 -- The Kuwaiti Government conducts a cenpending issuance of the civil identity card.
1996 -- Library of the Grand Mosque opens to the public.
2003 -- The Kuwaiti hammer champion, Ali Al-Zankawi, wins the gold medal in the 15th track-and-field Asian tournament held in the Philippines.
2003 -- The Kuwaiti fencer Abdulwahab Al-Saeedi wins the gold medal in the epee competition in the international fencing tournament held in Atlanta, the US.
2003 -- Al-Arabi Club wins Kuwait football premier league beating Kuwait Club 1-0.
2011 -- The Ministry of Education inaugurates "Al-Sedeem" school for students of difficult learning.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks an agreement to lend Tanzania KD four million (USD 13.6 million) for renovating a hospital.
2017 -- The former MP Hamad Al-Ayyar dies at the age of 85. He was a parliament member between 1963 and 1971, served as the minister of social affairs and labor in 1971 and had also held the portfolio of the electricity department.
2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company declares full successful operation of the environmentally friendly fuel project. (end) rk
