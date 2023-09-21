Qatar anticipates improved situation between Iran, US after detainee exchange deal

(MENAFN) Qatari Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has uttered his anticipation that the new detainee exchange deal assisted by Doha between Iran and the United States could bring an improved situation between Iran and the United States.



Talking to a US news agency’s interviewer, Al-Thani expressed honor in the part Qatar took in safeguarding the detainee exchange deal between Iran and the United States.



Replying to an inquiry on whether the deal would indicate a convergence in ties between Iran and the United States, the Qatari premier answered with a hopeful note, declaring, “I cannot claim that this will lead to a nuclear deal, but it’s going definitely to lead to a better environment.”



“What happened yesterday actually was a great building block for rebuilding the confidence between the two countries,” he stated.



He continued, “I hope both countries believe that this will lead to a better environment to go for an entire agreement on the nuclear issue, and any other outstanding issue.”

