Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market To Hit$ 569.2 Million By 2033 X Herald

The latest market analysis report from Fact.MR unveils the sales performance of non-fish omega-3 supplements in 2022, which reached a total of US$ 212.9 million globally. Anticipating a robust growth rate of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to achieve a remarkable valuation of US$ 569.2 million by the conclusion of the forecast period.
Non-fish omega-3 supplements are dietary products that harness the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids while originating from non-fish sources. These supplements contain essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, renowned for their myriad health advantages. Among the omega-3 fatty acids commonly present in these supplements are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).
Growth Drivers: Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, including their role in heart health, cognitive function, and inflammation reduction, is driving the demand for non-fish omega-3 supplements. Plant-Based Diets: The growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets has created a demand for plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Non-fish supplements cater to this demographic by offering alternatives derived from sources like flaxseed, chia seeds, and algae. Rising Health Concerns: The prevalence of health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, joint problems, and cognitive decline has prompted consumers to seek out dietary supplements that can potentially alleviate these conditions, further fueling the market growth. Inflammatory Conditions: Omega-3 fatty acids have been associated with reducing inflammation, making non-fish omega-3 supplements appealing to individuals dealing with conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a growing interest in supplements that can support cognitive health and joint mobility. Omega-3 fatty acids are believed to have a positive impact in these areas.
Competitive landscape:
Key players in the market are Croda International Plc., Natural Products Drugs GmbH, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Inc., Epax Norway AS, Arista Industries Inc., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Algaecytes Limited, Cellana Inc., AlgiSys, and Denomega Nutritional Oils.
A few of the recent developments in the market are:
In June 2020, Cargill announced a joint venture with BASF, a global chemical company, to produce and market Omega 3 fatty acids from canola crops. This partnership is aimed to leverage Cargill's expertise in oilseed processing and BASF's expertise in microbial fermentation to develop a sustainable and scalable source of Omega 3 fatty acids. In October 2021, Nordic Naturals has entered the beauty market with new skin care supplements. Nordic Beauty Omega-3 + Borage Oil combines gamma linolenic acid (GLA) from borage seed oil and highly concentrated EPA+DHA from fish oil to support good skin and general wellness.
Segmentation of Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market:
By Source :
Al Canola Chia Seeds Flax Seeds Mustard Other Sources By Form : By Application :
Infant Formulas Pharma & Personal By Region :
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Country-Wise Analysis:
United States Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis:
The United States non-fish omega-3 supplements market is on a trajectory to reach a substantial worth of US$ 137.4 million by the year 2033. This represents a noteworthy absolute dollar growth of US$ 80.4 million spanning the period from 2023 to 2033. The market in the U.S. has demonstrated a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2018 and 2022, and it is poised for even more robust growth at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033.
In 2021, the United States witnessed approximately 3 million adults grappling with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), encompassing conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The annual incidence rate of IBD in the U.S. was estimated at approximately 16-18 new cases per 100,000 individuals for Crohn's disease and 10-12 new cases per 100,000 individuals for ulcerative colitis.
United Kingdom Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis:
The United Kingdom's non-fish omega-3 supplements market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 20.9 million by the year 2033, reflecting an absolute dollar growth of US$ 11.6 million. This market in the UK exhibited a commendable CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2022 and is set to sustain this growth momentum with an anticipated CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.
As of 2021, approximately 3.9 million individuals in the UK had received a diagnosis of diabetes, with the majority of cases being classified as type 2 diabetes. This equates to approximately 5-6% of the UK population grappling with type 2 diabetes. Notably, the annual incidence of type 2 diabetes in the UK has been steadily increasing, with an estimated 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year.
