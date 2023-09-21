Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market To Hit$ 569.2 Million By 2033 X Herald

Non-fish omega-3 supplements are dietary products that harness the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids while originating from non-fish sources. These supplements contain essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, renowned for their myriad health advantages. Among the omega-3 fatty acids commonly present in these supplements are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Growth Drivers:

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the market are Croda International Plc., Natural Products Drugs GmbH, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Inc., Epax Norway AS, Arista Industries Inc., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Algaecytes Limited, Cellana Inc., AlgiSys, and Denomega Nutritional Oils.

A few of the recent developments in the market are:



In June 2020, Cargill announced a joint venture with BASF, a global chemical company, to produce and market Omega 3 fatty acids from canola crops. This partnership is aimed to leverage Cargill's expertise in oilseed processing and BASF's expertise in microbial fermentation to develop a sustainable and scalable source of Omega 3 fatty acids. In October 2021, Nordic Naturals has entered the beauty market with new skin care supplements. Nordic Beauty Omega-3 + Borage Oil combines gamma linolenic acid (GLA) from borage seed oil and highly concentrated EPA+DHA from fish oil to support good skin and general wellness.

Segmentation of Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market:



By Source :



Al



Canola



Chia Seeds



Flax Seeds



Mustard

Other Sources

By Form :



Capsules



Oils

Powder

By Application :



Infant Formulas

Pharma & Personal

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Country-Wise Analysis:

United States Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis:

The United States non-fish omega-3 supplements market is on a trajectory to reach a substantial worth of US$ 137.4 million by the year 2033. This represents a noteworthy absolute dollar growth of US$ 80.4 million spanning the period from 2023 to 2033. The market in the U.S. has demonstrated a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2018 and 2022, and it is poised for even more robust growth at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033.

In 2021, the United States witnessed approximately 3 million adults grappling with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), encompassing conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The annual incidence rate of IBD in the U.S. was estimated at approximately 16-18 new cases per 100,000 individuals for Crohn's disease and 10-12 new cases per 100,000 individuals for ulcerative colitis.

United Kingdom Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis:

The United Kingdom's non-fish omega-3 supplements market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 20.9 million by the year 2033, reflecting an absolute dollar growth of US$ 11.6 million. This market in the UK exhibited a commendable CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2022 and is set to sustain this growth momentum with an anticipated CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

As of 2021, approximately 3.9 million individuals in the UK had received a diagnosis of diabetes, with the majority of cases being classified as type 2 diabetes. This equates to approximately 5-6% of the UK population grappling with type 2 diabetes. Notably, the annual incidence of type 2 diabetes in the UK has been steadily increasing, with an estimated 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

