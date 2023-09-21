Zero Proof Spirit Market Soars: Expected Valuation Of $271 Million By 2033 X Herald

One of the key drivers of revenue in the zero proof spirit market is expected to be zero proof whiskey, which is poised to exhibit a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9% from 2023 to 2033. Fact.MR's research on the zero proof spirit market reveals that, historically, between 2018 and 2022, the market demonstrated strong growth with a CAGR of around 9.9%. This robust expansion is further reflected in the absolute dollar opportunity, which stands at an impressive US$ 156.5 million.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Drivers Influencing the Market Expansion:



Zero-proof spirits are crafted as non-alcoholic beverages meticulously engineered to replicate the sensory experience of traditional alcoholic spirits, like gin, whiskey, or rum, while completely devoid of alcohol content. These beverages are typically concocted through the artful blending of a diverse array of botanicals, fruits, and natural components, resulting in a multi-faceted flavor profile that mirrors the complexity found in alcoholic spirits.

In the year 2020, global sales of non-alcoholic beverages reached an estimated value of approximately US$ 1.3 trillion, reflecting a rise from the 2018 valuation of approximately US$ 1.2 trillion. This category encompasses a wide spectrum of beverages, encompassing carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, sports drinks, energy beverages, and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, among others. Notably, consumers are increasingly inclined towards healthier living and are actively seeking alternatives with low or zero alcohol content. This shift is particularly pronounced among younger generations, who exhibit heightened health awareness compared to their predecessors. The burgeoning demand for non-alcoholic beverages has emerged as a pivotal driver propelling market expansion.

In a significant development, October 2021 witnessed the introduction of Ritual Zero Proof's innovative liquor alternatives, including Gin, Whisky, and Tequila Spirit Alternatives, available at Whole Foods Market outlets across the United States, as well as online through Amazon. The production of non-alcoholic beverages necessitates the utilization of variraw materials, such as nutritive and non-nutritive sweeteners, fruits, and water, among others. Notably, nutritive sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup are a staple in approximately 90% of all soft drinks. Additionally, non-nutritive sweeteners like cyclamate, aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin find their place in the formulation of non-alcoholic beverages, contributing to their distinct taste profiles.

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the market are Arkay Beverages Inc., Ritual Zero Proof, Optimist Botanicals, Cut Above Spirits, Ghia, Strykk, Drink Monday, Ceder's., Rasasvada LLC., Svami, Sober, and Pentire Drinks.

A few of the recent developments in the market are :



In September 2021, Diageo, the world's largest producer of spirits, announced the launch of a new alcohol-free spirit called“Lunya”. The product is made with a blend of botanicals and is aimed at the growing number of consumers who are choosing to drink less alcohol.

In May 2021, Arkay Beverages announced the launch of new alcohol-free vodka made from non-GMO corn. The vodka is part of the company's expanding line of non-alcoholic spirits, which includes whiskey, gin, and tequila alternatives. In January 2021, Arkay Beverages announced the opening of a new bottling plant in Mexico, which will allow the company to expand its production and distribution capabilities in North America.

Segmentation of the Zero Proof Spirit Market:

By Type :



Gin

Rum

Whiskey

Tequila Vodka

By Packaging Type :



Bottle Can

By Sales Channel :



Online Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores Restaurants & Bars

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Zero Proof Spirit include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Zero Proof Spirit Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Zero Proof Spirit market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Zero Proof Spirit market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Zero Proof Spirit market size?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: