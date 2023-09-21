Russia declares more than 2,000 residents evacuate from Karabakh due to violation acts

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia declared that more than 2,000 citizens, involving 1,049 children, have been displaced from the Karabakh district since Tuesday.



In a report, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all the exiled civilians are given interim shelter and food, continuing that medics cured those who were wounded.



The ministry noted that the Russian peacekeepers carry on constant observing on the condition at 30 sites.



The ministry declared that since Tuesday the peacekeepers have been recording “numerous acts of violation of the cease-fire by the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact.”



On Tuesday, Azerbaijan stated that it had started "counter-terrorism" actions in Karabakh to support regulations highlighted in a three-sided peace deal with Russia as well as Armenia to conclude the 2020 war.



Ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been stressed since 1991, when the Armenian army seized Nagorno-Karabakh, a land globally known as part of Azerbaijan, as well as seven neighboring areas.

