Ships In The Future Will Run On Electricity - Explore

Electric Ships Market Expected to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2032-Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Traditional ships produce a large amount of exhaust gases, such as carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, soot particles, and fine dust, which heavily pollute the environment. As per estimation, shipping accounts for 18% - 30% of nitrogen oxide. Because ships are among the most serisources of pollution in seaports, the majority of ships are turning into electric ones.

In the recent few years, electric ships have gained enormpopularity. Electric ships utilize electricity for propulsion and power generation, instead of conventional fossil fuel engines such as diesel or steam. Currently, the majority of ships are partly electrified through diesel & electric transmission systems. But with the advent of electric ships, battery technology is getting better which is helping shipping firms cut carbon, cost, and pollution.

The world's first fully battery powered autonomcontainer ship, named Yara Birkeland, was delivered in November 2020. It contains electric cranes and equipment which will perform autonomloading and discharging. Three centers with different operational profile are planned to handle all aspects of operation.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric ships market size is registered to reach $23.8 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to varifactors such as stringent regulations on environmental issues, rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options, surge in demand for high efficiency and less life cycle cost, and a significant increase in the retrofitting of hybrid systems in ships.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to impact the growth of the global electric ships industry negatively, especially in the initial period. The implementation of the global lockdown led to travel restrictions and social distancing norms, which in turn, resulted in economic uncertainty and severe disruptions in the supply chains. Due to this factor, investments on projects related to electric ships were either cancelled or delayed.

In addition, financial constraints and market uncertainties forced shipping firms and shipbuilders to postpone or scale back their plans for developing or retrofitting electric vessels. Nevertheless, with the relaxation in regulations in the post-pandemic, the economic conditions gradually improved, and the electric ships industry recovered. Governments across the world are currently prioritizing sustainable development and green initiatives as part of their recovery plans, which are augmenting the growth of the electric ship market .

Furthermore, with the technological advancements and surge in popularity of autonomelectric ships, the global electric ships industry is expected to flourish to a great extent. With this drift on board, the key market players have adopted several business strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, new product development, business expansion, and others in order to stay competitive in the market.

