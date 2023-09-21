Flex LNG - Presentation At The Pareto Securities' 30Th Energynference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 21, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda
CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG today at the 30th Energy Conference hosted by Pareto Securities. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website,
MENAFN21092023004107003653ID1107110976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.