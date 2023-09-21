Thursday, 21 September 2023 09:07 GMT

وظائف شاغرة ومدعوون للتعيين


9/21/2023 1:11:33 AM

(MENAFN- Al Wakeel News) الوكيل الاخباري - دعا ديوان الخدمة المدنية بالتنسيق مع عدد من الوزارات والمؤسسات الحكومية الأشخاص التالية لإجراء الاختبار الفني ولاستكمال إجراءات التعيين.












