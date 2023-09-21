Operation UNIFIER: Canadian Militaryntinues Training Ukrainian Recruits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed Canadian service members training Ukrainian defenders the skills they need on the battlefield.
The Canadian training mission reported this on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter, according to Ukrinform).
"Canadian Armed Forces members deployed on Operation UNIFIER train Armed Forces of Ukraine recruits in soldiering skills such as weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics, and the Law of Armed Conflict," the post reads.
Since the start of Operation UNIFIER in 2015, Canadian Armed Forces members have trained over 37,000 Ukrainian security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills.
Canadian instructors left Ukraine after Russia launched its invasion of the country in February 2022, but in a few months training was resumed in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.
