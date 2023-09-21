Five Injured As Missile Debris Fall In Downtown Cherkasy

Cherkasy region governor Ihor Taburets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the work of air defenses, debris fell in the central part of the city. In particular, a social infrastructure facility was damaged," the post said.

Five people were injured in the attack. At least one person is under the rubble.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Photo credit: Cherkasy Regional Military Administration