Five Injured As Missile Debris Fall In Downtown Cherkasy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched a missile attack on Cherkasy this morning.
Cherkasy region governor Ihor Taburets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the work of air defenses, debris fell in the central part of the city. In particular, a social infrastructure facility was damaged," the post said.
Five people were injured in the attack. At least one person is under the rubble.
The rescue operation is ongoing.
Photo credit: Cherkasy Regional Military Administration
