C1st Receives Rgnition From Forbes And The Ottumwaurier As One Of The Best Credit Unions

For over 80 years, Community 1st Credit Union has been a trusted credit union, offering numerfinancial services that help its members reach their financial goals. With 21 locations in Southern and Southeast Iowa, the company is committed to providing high-quality services across the region.

This dedication has earned the company recognition from both Forbes and the Ottumwa Courier. The two media outlets named Community 1st Credit Union as one of the best credit unions in the state of Iowa. These acknowledgments reinforce the company's reputation as a trustworthy and member-focused financial institution.

Since 2017, Forbes has listed the country's best in-state credit unions and banks. They partnered with Statista, a reputable market research firm, to create such a list. The two organizations surveyed approximately 31,000 people all across the country.

Statista asked people about their financial institutions and evaluated them based on certain criteria. These include customer service, fees, quality of financial advice, and other metrics. Additionally, reviews posted on Google Reviews from March 2020 and April 2023 were added into consideration.

Ultimately, about 147 credit unions and 137 banks entered the list. Community 1st Credit Union ranked #1 for the state of Iowa, beating out four other Iowa-based financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Community 1st Credit Union was also acknowledged in the 2023 Best of Southern Iowa reader's choice poll by the Ottumwa-based newspaper The Ottumwa Courier. C1st was voted number 1 on their best bank and credit union categories. The newspaper has been around since 1848 and conducts this annual poll.

The president and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union, Greg Hanshaw, has stated that the award validates the company's dedication to improving the lives of its members. To learn more about the services provided by C1st, you may talk to them through their toll-free number, (866) 360-5370. You may also visit for more information.

About Community 1st Credit Union

Community 1st Credit Union is a credit union established in 1936 that offers variservices to help people achieve their monetary goals. These include loans, credit card services, and savings and checking accounts. The company focuses on personal and commercial financing, with specialist representatives who can assist their members in achieving their financial goals.