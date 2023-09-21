Military Cloudputing Market's Meteoric Rise To $15.3 Billion By 2028

The Military Cloud Computing Market is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. Military Cloud Computing is experiencing a surge in utilization worldwide due to need for modernization and digital transformation within defense and security organizations worldwide.

This report analyzes the military cloud computing market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses variindustry and technology trends currently prevailing in the military cloud computing market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally.

Market Players:

Amazon (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Atos (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Atos (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Systems (UK), SAIC(US) are some of the leading companies in the military cloud computing market. These companies have reliable storage and server facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategy.

Based on Deployment Type, the military cloud computing market has been segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. Hybrid Cloud Segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Hybrid cloud architectures enable the military to flexibly allocate resources based on the mission's immediate needs. For example, during a crisis or peak demand, they can quickly scale up in the public cloud while maintaining essential core services on-premises.

Based on Service Model, the military cloud computing market has been segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a service (SaaS). Platform as a Service (PaaS) is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PaaS offerings in the military cloud empower rapid application development, testing, and scaling, streamlining the delivery of innovative solutions for complex defense challenges. PaaS comprises of pre-configured development tools, runtime environments, and infrastructure, allowing military developers to foon creating mission-critical software rather than managing the underlying infrastructure.

Based on End User, the military cloud computing market has been segmented into Army, Navy, Air Force. Air Force segment is projected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to heavy reliance on data for activities like surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical decision-making. Cloud computing offers the storage and processing capabilities required for managing vast amounts of data efficiently.

Based on Region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includesand Canada. The increasing investments in cloud computing for defense applications and technological improvements drive the region in market. Military Cloud Computing is growing at the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region since multiple countries in the APAC region are actively modernizing their defense infrastructure, including IT capabilities. Cloud computing is a fundamental component of these modernization efforts, as it enables more agile and cost-effective IT deployments.

