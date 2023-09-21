Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Ritu Bhagat's Debut Book“English Hinglish”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 4th September 2023: An auspicioccasion unfolded at the India International Centre as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, graced the book launch event of“English Hinglish,” the debut literary endeavor by Ritu Bhagat. The event was a celebration of language, literature, and the confluence of education and entertainment.
In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah likened the act of writing a book to the birth of a cherished creation. He expressed his pleasure at being present to unveil this unique literary offering, which he deemed a remarkable addition to both the world of education and entertainment. Dr. Marwah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the author and Rupa Publications for their significant contribution.
Dr. Marwah reminisced about his interactions with Ritu Bhagat, expressing his surprise at discovering her writing journey. He revealed that Ritu Bhagat had visited him on several occasions, engaging in insightful discussions. Little did he know that these interactions were part of her meticulresearch and writing process for“English Hinglish.” The book intricately explores the usage of idioms and proverbs, using the entertainment industry as a backdrop for examples and illustrations.
Notably,“English Hinglish” boasts a foreword penned by the esteemed film producer Boney Kapoor, adding another feather to Ritu Bhagat's literary cap.
The book launch event was followed by an engaging panel discussion that delved into the themes and content of“English Hinglish.” Attendees had the privilege of receiving mementos, a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the book.
“English Hinglish” promises to be a unique literary journey that bridges the gap between language and entertainment, offering readers an insightful exploration of idiomatic expressions and proverbs. With the prestigiinauguration by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, it marks the beginning of a promising literary career for author Ritu Bhagat.
