Number Of Land Transport Companies Increased Fivefold To 444 In 2022

Doha: The Qatar Chamber has recently participated in the“Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference and Exhibition, which took place on September 17-18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, a board member of Qatar Chamber, spoke during the sixth panel discussion, which focused on the theme“Transportation Sector & Enhancing the Business Community,” and discussed various projects and strategies related to the transportation sector.

He mentioned that the State of Qatar has developed a world-class transport infrastructure, including smart land, sea, and air transport systems. The country has also established an integrated network of modern, environmentally friendly roads and transportation solutions in accordance with the latest technology to support sustainable development.

He also pointed out that this remarkable progress was evident during the hosting of major events, foremost of which is the 2022 FIFA World Cup. During the event, the state provided sustainable transportation options for fans, including buses, the Doha metro, the tram network, electric buses, sidewalks, and bicycle tracks.

Elaborating the role of the Qatar Chamber's Services Committee, he indicated that it examines the obstacles and challenges encountered by the road transport sector and works to find solutions.

The Chamber also offers proposals to develop the sector and facilitates the convergence of views between the public and private sectors through its membership as a representative of the private sector in the Ministry of Transport's Heavy Transport Committee.

Al Misnad emphasised the importance of consolidating the private sector's efforts in the field of road transport, stating that the number of road transport companies rose from 69 in 2018 to 444 last year.

QC board member also proposed the establishment of a company specializing in road transport management through the public-private partnership system, emphasizing the importance of nurturing public-private partnerships in the state's transportation and communications projects as a whole.

“The private sector has enormous potential, capacity and expertise to actively engage in such projects as a real partner of the public sector in the development process,” he added.

He pointed out that Qatar Chamber attaches significant importance to sustainable development and encourages employers to adhere to its principles. In this regard, he indicated that the Chamber has joined the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.