UDST Holds Clubs Festival To Boost Student Engagement On Campus

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently held its“Clubs Festival” on campus to encourage students to interact and engage with the diverse range of clubs available to them as part of extra-curricular life at the University. The festival inspired them to explore their interests, hobbies, and passions.

The biannual event, led by the Student Engagement Department, a division of Student Affairs, is an important part of UDST's efforts to cultivate a vibrant campus culture, as well as provide students with an unparalleled platform to grow beyond academic pursuits.

Around 30 student clubs actively participated in the event, each with an interactive booth to represent the unique experience they offer to students. UDST clubs span a variety of interests including cybersecurity, animal rescue (Paws), art, e-gaming, debating, public speaking (Toastmasters) and cooking, with students also having the opportunity to start their own clubs to pursue unique interests.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said:“As students embark on their new academic journey, it is important to remind them that UDST is more than just a place to learn, it's a community of people who want to see them engage in different activities, grow and succeed. Clubs Festival is an opportunity for freshers to explore new interests, enjoy campus life, make new friends, and learn new skills. University is an experience that balances academics and personal growth and UDST in particular is a melting pot of diverse individuals who each have, a hobby, a culture, and a story to share.”

UDST's Vice President, Student Affairs, Dr. Christopher Bridges, said,“We believe in the holistic development of our students, which is why we encourage them to participate in university clubs and organizations. The clubs provide a bridge between students from different backgrounds and interests and help create a more vibrant and engaged campus community. Club management and participation can help students develop their leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. They can also learn about new cultures and perspectives, and make lifelong friends. In addition, clubs can provide students with opportunities to give back to their community and make a difference in the world. We are committed to providing a well-rounded education, extending beyond the classroom."