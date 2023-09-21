The 2023 Head Of Shanghai River Regatta Held Along The Suzhou Creek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16th, the 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta was held along the
Suzhou Creek. This year marks the third edition of the Regatta, which has been
expanded to include not only the university group and club group, but also the
elite group and youth group, making the race more professional. The organizing
committee invited famCambridge University Boat Club, Oxford Brookes University Boat Club, Australian National Rowing Team, as well as domestic
2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta
A total of nearly 700 atheletes from 51 teams in men's and women's eight, 10
quadruple sculls teams, and 14 single sculls rowers participated in the
competition. In the elite group, the Cambridge University Boat Club and the
Australian National Rowing Team won the men's eight and the women's eight
respectively in the 4.2km pursuit. The Australian National Rowing Team also
clinched the men's and women's championship titles in the elite group's 500m
sprint, according to Shanghai Administration of Sports.
Thomas Lynch from Cambridge University Boat Club, said "Rowing is an ancient
sport in the UK. Here in Shanghai, it feels very different. It's a new sport.
All these boat clubs started only five or ten years ago, and everyone is so
enthusiastic. I've been trying to learn as much Chinese as I can, so I could
say 'thank you' to all my competitors."
The slogan of this Regatta is "Pull together, Forge ahead", as it invites
rowers from all over the world to popularize the rowing culture on the mother
river of Shanghai.
Kong Qingtao, leader of the rowing team at Shanghai Ocean University, said:
"The level of rowing this year is relatively high. There are also teams of
overseas universities, which offers a great platform for our exchanges. Our
result in 4.2km pursuit is one minute faster than last year, and we were the
champion last year. We only finished third this year, because other teams have
made faster progress."
Shanghai has a history of rowing over a hundred years. In the future, the Head
of Shanghai River Regatta will continue to promote Shanghai as a world-renowned
sports city, and strengthen dialogues and exchanges between Shanghai and the
world through rowing.
Caption: 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta
Shanghai Administration of Sports
