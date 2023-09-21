DMG Blockchain Solutions Appoints Lawrence Truong As Strategic Advisor

At DMG, Mr. Truong will be responsible for spearheading new initiatives that leverage his 25 pyears of experience in the capital markets, his expertise in regulatory compliance, his extensive network and relationships and his understanding of building platforms that meet the compliance requirements expected by regulators and financial institutions alike. Mr. Truong commented,“I am excited to join the DMG team and plan to use my experience and expertise to build bridges between TradFi and blockchain to further blockchain adoption. Given DMG's strong software team, we will have the opportunity to build infrastructure that can service the needs of the largest financial institutions.”

DMG's CEO Sheldon Bennett added,“Lawrence brings a wealth of experience and contacts that could significantly enhance DMG's Core+ strategy to monetize bitcoin transactions. We are excited to add him to our team and fothe company's software development in a way that could significantly increase DMG's software revenue over time. We intend to disclose more about these new initiatives in the coming months.”

Stock Option Grant

DMG also announces it has granted 1,266,110 stock options (“Options”) to employees and directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.29 per share and will vest as to 25% on each of the six-, 12-, 18- and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

