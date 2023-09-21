Global India Iness Forum (GIBF) And Aimallaborate Toanize Seminar On Indo-Africa Intrialnference At Nashik

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global India Business Forum (GIBF), in association with Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) and ), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Saturday Club Global Trust, Brahmin Business Network Global, Lagu Udyog Bharti & other associations in Nashik, proudly organized a seminar aimed at bringing together trade associations and entrepreneurs to shed light on the upcoming Indo-Africa Industrial Conference. The seminar took place on September 14th, 2023, at the AIMA Recreation Hall, Ambad MIDC, Nashik, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The highly anticipated Indo-Africa Industrial Conference, touted as the largest ever of its kind, is scheduled to be held on October 6th and 7th, 2023, at Joshi Farms and Resorts in Kondhapuri, Pune. The conference will witness participation from more than 15 African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Niger, Lesotho, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Malawi, Gambia, Rwanda, Djibouti, Gabon, Ghana, Angola, South Sudan, and Congo, represented by their respective ambassadors.
This grand event aims to foster collaboration and explore opportunities between India and Africa in varisectors, such as agriculture, education, health, mining, textiles, food processing, hospitality, travel and tourism, gems and jewelry, information technology, electronics, automobiles, FMCG, infrastructure, logistics, iron and steel, renewable energy, news and entertainment, oil and gas, and more.
During the seminar, Dr. Jitendra Joshi, Founder of GIBF, emphasized the importance of exports to African countries and the understanding of their specific requirements. Mr. Joshi highlighted the significance of one-on-one discussions with African delegates, ambassadors, and embassy officials to establish fruitful business partnerships. Drawing from his vast experience, Mr. Joshi shared insights into the demands of varicountries and explored the potential for Indian businesses to meet those demands.
He also highlighted how Bharat is poised to become a leader in global trade and stressed the importance of the G20 platform. Mr. Joshi emphasized that Prime Minister's inclusion of African countries in the G20 showcases the increasing significance of African markets in the global economy.
The seminar served as a stepping stone towards fostering productive alliances and creating awareness about the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations between Indian businesses and the African continent. This event showcased the commitment of GIBF and its esteemed partners to facilitate the growth and success of businesses operating in both regions.
Businesses are increasingly drawn towards expanding their operations in Africa due to the immense growth potential offered by the continent. GIBF endeavors to enlighten Indian exporters, importers, traders, and entrepreneurs about the vast prospects available in African markets. The program will include presentations by African ambassadors, interactive discussions led by industry professionals, and informative seminars.
Distinguished guests and key representatives from GIBF included Dr. Jitendra Joshi, Founder; Deepali Gadkari, Co-Founder; CE. Shreekant Patil, Associated Director; Mr. Jagdish Kulkarni, Associated Director; and Mrs. Medha. From AIMA, Mr. Nikhil Panchal, President, and Mr. Ravindra Zope were also present. Notably, Mr. Ravindra Zope was appointed as an Associated Director for North Maharashtra and felicitated during the event, in recognition of his significant contributions.
For more information about the Indo-Africa Industrial Conference or to inquire about participation opportunities, please visit the official website at or contact the organizing committee.
About GIBF:
GIBF has its head office in Delhi with corporate office in Pune and global offices in Dubai, USA, UK, Singapore and China. It also has a presence in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Cuttack. GIBF has till now approached the embassies of more than 120 countries and is trying to generate business opportunities through them.
GIBF is a non-profit organization that is the world's largest networking platform. It is a dynamic and transformative platform that has emerged as a key platform for shaping global trade networks and promoting economic growth. The GIBF is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to fostering international partnerships, promoting trade and commerce and bringing economic prosperity.
GIBF's platform brings together professionals and entrepreneurs from around the world to collaborate with innovators, exchange ideas and catalyze growth. It supports the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India), Make in India, Skill Development. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a vital role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and fostering innovation, and therefore GIBF remains at the forefront of promoting MSMEs and SMEs. GIBF honors professionals who have done extraordinary work through Ambassadors of varicountries.
