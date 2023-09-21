Komaki Eases EV Transition In India With Attractive Festive Discount On LY Scooter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Komaki, one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, aced the market again by offering a huge discount on its signature model, LY. The smart scooter with TFT screen, 62V32AH dual batteries, 3000-watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers, and a myriad of other distinguished features is now more pocket-friendly to EV buffs during the festive season. Instead of paying INR 114999 to own Komaki LY, they have to spend only INR 113999 amidst the ongoing festival season.
Komaki, which is known for fusillading the market with innovative and futuristic mobility solutions, is also committed to making EVs more accessible as well as affordable. The brand keeps its promise with a Rs 21000 discount on one of its best-selling scooters, Komaki LY.
LY has dual batteries of 62V32AH, which are removable and can be charged fully in less than five hours. The TFT screen of Komaki LY is loaded with onboard navigation, a sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, and other ready-to-ride features. LY is also embedded with three gear modes – Eco, Sports, and Turbo. LED front winkers, 3000-watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers, parking assist/cruise control, reverse assist, and a host of other differential points make LY a stand-alone e-scooter in the market.
While briefing on the discount scheme, Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, said, "Since the festival season is around the corner, we wish to fill every home with smiles and happiness. By offering them their favorite scooter at such a reasonable price, we are enabling them to welcome the festival season with a product they really deserve to possess and feel proud of. The offer will last till Diwali"
About Komaki
One of the fastest growing electric manufacturers in the country, Komaki, in just four years of existence, has established a strong network of 380+ dealership stores in pan-India. Komaki has the widest range of electric 2-wheelers, with 11 CMVR-exempt models and 6 high-speed registration models. With a sharp jump from INR 147.02 Cr of annual revenue in 2021 to INR 298 Cr in 2022, Komaki Group achieved more than 100 percent revenue growth this calendar year and 1200 percent since inception in May 2022. During the same period, Komaki Group's profit also doubled from INR 1.51 Cr to INR 3.25 Cr. Now, to create a robust EV charging infrastructure in the country, Komaki has a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant spanning over two acres with offices and warehouses in Delhi / NCR.
