The Le Nationale Supérieure De Pâtisserie (ENSP) Bes The World's Largest Cam Dedicated To The Pastry Arts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – 20 September 2023 – The École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP), a world-renowned benchmark in the arts of pastry and ice-cream, located in Yssingeaux in the Haute-Loire department of France, announces the opening of its new extension, on which work began in June 2022.
The École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie now benefits from an additional 2,300 m2, including new laboratories and student accommodation in addition to that in the historic Château that houses the prestigischool. These new premises enable the ENSP to offer its students a unique 7,000m2 learning space.
Founded in 1984 and acquired in 2007 by Mr. Alain Ducasse and Mr. Yves Thuriès, over the past 40 years, the ENSP has established itself as the benchmark school of excellence in the world of the sweet arts for training in pastry-making, chocolate-making, confectionery, ice-cream-making and baking.
With its 17 pastry chef trainers and 25 academic professors, the school trains over 1,500 students from more than 60 different nationalities throughout the year.
The broad portfolio of programs caters for all training needs in the field: from post-baccalaureate courses such as the three-year Diplôme Supérieur des Arts Pâtissiers, to retraining programs such as the eight-month CAP Pâtissier, the two-month French pastry Arts Essentials program and the one-year French pastry Arts Diploma.
In addition to these programs, 68 professional training courses lasting between two and three days are held on site, taught by Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (best craftsmen), World Champions and well-known experts. The great names in French and international patisserie have been trained here and return to perfect their techniques. It was this growing demand for pastry training that prompted the expansion project.
With three new classrooms and four new laboratories, as well as the creation of 36 apartments for students, this extension to the ENSP will enable École Ducasse to welcome a greater number of French and international students, and to meet the increasing demand for training in the pastry, bakery, chocolate, confectionery and ice-cream trades.
Elise Masurel, Managing Director École Ducasse, is delighted with this major new development within the École Ducasse network : "We are very proud of the outcome of this project, which enablesto instil the excellence of our schools even more firmly in France, in parallel to our international development".
Luc Debove, Director and Executive Chef of the ENSP, World Ice Cream Champion and Meilleur Ouvrier de France Glacier, winner of the Ordre National du Mérite Agricole, and leader of the current project, comments: "This extension is the culmination of a great collective project supported by Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Isabelle Valentin, MP for first constituency of Haute-Loire and Pierre Liogier, our mayor of Yssingeaux. It's not just the ENSP that is becoming the world's largest school dedicated to the sweet arts, but Yssingeaux and the whole region that are becoming a strategic hub for patisserie worldwide".
About École Ducasse:
École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.
École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Camand École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools with – Manila Camin the Philippines, Gurugram Camin India and Nai Lert Bangkok Studio in Thailand. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.
