NACP Adds Germanpanies Spinner, DMG Mori To List Of Int'l War Sponsors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has added two leading German manufacturers of high-precision machine tools, Spinner and DMG Mori, to the list of international sponsors of Russia's war.
According to Ukrinform, the NACP reported this.
"The machines of these companies continue to be kept and purchased by Russia despite the sanctions. Without them, it is unable to manufacture weapons and components for them," the report says.
For example, the website of Spinner's official distributor in Russia, SPINNER LLC, states that it operates "as usual," and that after the outbreak of a large-scale war, the volume of Spinner equipment supplies to Russia increased by 500%.
DMG Mori is represented in Russia through DMG Mori LLC, which operates a machine tool plant in Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk Machine Tool Plant LLC). Read also: Owner of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger withdraws from business in Russia
"At the end of February 2022, DMG MORI announced that it would cease all sales and service in Russia, as well as all production at its Ulyanovsk plant. In fact, DMG MORI remains an active participant in the Russian market, which contradicts its official statements," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, the NACP has added 14 importers of German-made machine tools to the list of candidates for sanctions.
