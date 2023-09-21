NACP Adds German Companies Spinner, DMG Mori To List Of Int'l War Sponsors

According to Ukrinform, the NACP reported this.

"The machines of these companies continue to be kept and purchased by Russia despite the sanctions. Without them, it is unable to manufacture weapons and components for them," the report says.

For example, the website of Spinner's official distributor in Russia, SPINNER LLC, states that it operates "as usual," and that after the outbreak of a large-scale war, the volume of Spinner equipment supplies to Russia increased by 500%.

DMG Mori is represented in Russia through DMG Mori Rus LLC, which operates a machine tool plant in Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk Machine Tool Plant LLC).

"At the end of February 2022, DMG MORI announced that it would cease all sales and service in Russia, as well as all production at its Ulyanovsk plant. In fact, DMG MORI remains an active participant in the Russian market, which contradicts its official statements," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, the NACP has added 14 importers of German-made machine tools to the list of candidates for sanctions.