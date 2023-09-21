Russian Army Launches Six Strikes On Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, there is damage to civil infrastructure in the city.

"Emergency services are working at the sites of the hits," he added.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed that there were at least six strikes in the city in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

"According to preliminary information, which needs to be clarified, all [of the hits] are in the Slobidskyi district of the city. Information is being collected about possible casualties and destruction," Terekhov said.

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv and Kharkiv at around 06:00 on Thursday.