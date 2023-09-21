Blasts Reported In Kyiv, Some Neighborhoods Left Without Water And Electricity - Mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"There is no electricity and water in some micro-districts of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are working," he wrote.

He also reported an explosion in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the Ukrainian capital and said all emergency services were already at the scene.

Later, Klitschko added that in the Shevchenkivskyi district , missile debris damaged a gas pipe, and in the Darnytskyi district , non-residential buildings were damaged. At the same time, there is currently no information about casualties.

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv and Kharkiv at around 06:00 on Thursday.

Illustration photo