Politics With Michelle Grattan: ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt On The Challenges Universities Face

The government launched a broad review of the sector in late 2022 to inform a Universities Accord. The interim report was released in July , with the full report coming in December. Professor Brian Schmidt, is one of Australia's most eminent academics, an astrophysicist who shared a Nobel Prize in 2011. Schmidt has been Vice-Chancellor at the Australian National University since 2016, a role he leaves at the end of the year.

The Universities Accord interim report suggests 55% of jobs by 2050 will require a higher education qualification. At the moment, the share sits at 36%. To reach that target, Schmidt says institutions, secondary educators and governments will need to work together:

Schmidt believes universities are facing their“Uber moment” - where big tech companies like LinkedIn, Meta, and Microsoft“take out the middle man” (higher education) and team up with leading institutions like Harvard or Oxford to offer a streamlined, recognised course at a fraction of the cost.

With not enough academic jobs available to employ the PhD graduates who want them, are we turning out too many?

The accord's interim report also highlights the rate of sexual harassment and assault experienced by students on campuses. A parliamentary inquiry has recommended an independent taskforce to oversee universities' performance in dealing with this problem. Schmidt agrees the situation is unnacceptable, but believes institutions should have the final say in how and what action is taken.