السفارة الصينية في الأردن تعلن عن شاغر إداري

(MENAFN- Al Wakeel News)
الوكيل الإخباري - أعلنت سفارة جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى الأردن عن رغبتها بتعيين موظف إداري واحد .
التفاصيل:
MENAFN21092023000208011052ID1107110861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.