Thursday, 21 September 2023 09:07 GMT

السفارة الصينية في الأردن تعلن عن شاغر إداري


9/21/2023 12:16:53 AM

(MENAFN- Al Wakeel News) الوكيل الإخباري - أعلنت سفارة جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى الأردن عن رغبتها بتعيين موظف إداري واحد .


التفاصيل:








MENAFN21092023000208011052ID1107110861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search