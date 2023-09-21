Big Dream Drops His Anticipated Album,“C'mon Dream”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
C'mon Dream album art
Big Dream shares 13 musical dreams in an extraordinary album, taking listeners on a journey of inspiration.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Dream is excited about the release of his highly anticipated album, "C'mon Dream". Each song takes inspiration from actual dreams, this musical venture will take listeners through the landscape of dreams, with music and lyrics directly inspired by actual nocturnal visions.
Big Dream's latest recording journey started in late 2022; this 08-month-long effort resulted in the creation of an impressive collection of 25 unique songs. Each song is inspired by the artist's dreams, giving fans an insight into his mysteriworld of the subconscious. The unique blend of hypnotic melodies and thought-simulating lyrics promises an eclectic and otherworldly experience.
Big Dream is no stranger to critical acclaim, the artist has made a name for himself with his previrelease. His 2022 single,“Hear Me Roar,” was much-admired and praised by critics and fans worldwide. Stereo Stickman Music labeled the song as a "pop-rock and country moment that pierces through with anthemic weight and begs for you to join in.” Similarly, his single“Giant In My Mind,” released in 2021, was loved by fans all over and declared as "Big Dream's best work by a mile" by Jamsphere Music Magazine.
Taking a unique approach to music delivery, Big Dream continues to evolve its sound, offering listeners a fresh and mesmerizing perspective with each release. His passion for music started early, with performances at iconic venues like CBGBs and Max's Kansas City from 1980 to 1986. After a twelve-year hiatus, he returned to the music scene, only to find a transformed music industry. Reflecting on the changes, the artist remarks, "The music business was never magical; now it's merely a fantasy."
With a rich musical history, Songwriter, Music Artist & Producer Mike Shannon's band 4thward found success in 2000 with their self-titled release, soaring to #20 on the National CMJ Top 200 charts. This achievement led to Celebrity Cafe awarding the album the coveted "Album of the Day" accolade. Now, with "C'mon Dream," Big Dream is poised to captivate listeners once again and take his musical journey to new heights.
"C'mon Dream" is a unique artistic vision and an unforgettable addition to his discography.
About Big Dream:
Big Dream is an Indie Alternative Rock Artist renowned for his captivating and unique musical style. Drawing inspiration from dreams, his music weaves a mystical tapestry that resonates with audiences worldwide. With previreleases receiving critical acclaim, Big Dream continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, captivating listeners with each new offering.
C'mon Dream video
