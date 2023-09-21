Emergentld Latam Expands Brazilwork With São Paulo Acquisition

Emergent Cold LatAm's newest asset is close to the Brazil ́s main international airport and connected to the Via Dutra, a key area for distribution into São Paulo and important cities to the North, such as Rio de Janeiro.

The investment comprises almost 51,000 square meters across two buildings: a tri-temperature operation that is dedicated to Martin Brower, and a second area that offers 27,500 pallets of cold storage along with value-added services for new customers in the food supply chain.

“São Paulo is Brazil's largest and most important food logistics market with a lack of new and modern cold infrastructure,” said Evandro Calanca, managing director, South Cone at Emergent Cold LatAm.“We have been actively looking to add São Paulo to our cold storage network since launching our Brazil operations in late 2021. I am pleased to make the first of what I believe will be several strategic investments in the greater São Paulo region.”

Emergent Cold LatAm now operates almost 200,000 pallets of cold storage capacity across ten facilities in Brazil. In addition, the Company announced last week that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a facility in Rio de Janeiro. This transaction is expected to close in October.

“We are working hard to create the best network coverage and highest quality asset base in every country where we operate,” said David Palfanier, president of Emergent Cold LatAm.“Our latest purchase in São Paulo is a great reflection of this vision.”

– 44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor, and Bronstein Zilberberg Chueiri & Potenza Advogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent Cold LatAm.

Emergent Cold Latin Americ a is the largest refrigerated warehousing and logistics provider in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was founded in August 2021 to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers.

The company continues building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across the region. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 60 cold storage facilities located in 11 countries across Latin America, and there are new facilities under construction.