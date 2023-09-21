Thursday, 21 September 2023 06:10 GMT

Net Zero By 2050? Too Late. Australia Must Aim For 2035


9/21/2023 12:11:13 AM
Author: Frank Jotzo

(MENAFN- The Conversation) This year's heightened drumbeat of extreme weather shows us how little time we actually have to slash emissions.

The Conversation

MENAFN21092023000199003603ID1107110838

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search