MOORE KUEHN EURAGES PL FITNESS INC. INVESTORS TONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023

PLNT)

CEO, Chris Rondeau, who had been with the company for an extended period. This decision was initiated by the Company's Board, citing the need for a "transition to new leadership." It's important to note that no permanent successor had been identified at the time of the announcement.

In January and February 2023, The Bear Cave had issued reports that brought attention to variconcerns surrounding the fitness franchise. These reports included information about consumer grievances related to overbilling, fraudulent transactions, excessive fees, memberships that were difficult to cancel, and inquiries from multiple State Attorneys General Offices.

Shares of PlFitness, Inc. stock dropped more than 14% in intraday trading on September 15, 2023.

PlFitness Inc. (stock ticker: PLNT)

