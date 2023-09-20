Taisys India Revolutionizes Automotivennectivity With The Launch Of Nnect Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mr. Jason Ho, Chairman of Taisys Group & Mr. Abhishek Saxena, MD of Taisys India
NOIDA, INDIA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Taisys India, an avant-garde leader in innovative technology solutions, proudly unveils the groundbreaking iConnect platform by onboarding Lumax Ituran Telematics Pvt. Ltd, a global automotive telematics solution provider for OEMs. This strategic product promises to reshape the paradigm of automotive connectivity in India, ushering in unparalleled driving experiences and seamless integration of cutting-edge technology.
The iConnect platform, a culmination of advanced IoT technology, seamless connectivity and alignment of connected device supply chain, is meticulously designed to elevate fleet connectivity and operations into the digital age, setting new benchmarks for innovation. Lumax Ituran's pivotal role as a valued customer further underscores their commitment to innovation, playing an instrumental role in shaping this pioneering solution to Global OEMs like Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV).
Key Highlights of this Transformative Launch:
. Advanced Telematics: iConnect platform presents real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and remote management capabilities, ensuring peak performance and unwavering safety.
. Smart Infotainment: Seamlessly integrated with vehicle systems, the platform offers cutting-edge entertainment and information options, redefining the driving experience.
. Enhanced Safety: With intelligent alerts, emergency response mechanisms, and driver assistance features, this collaboration sets a new standard for road safety.
. Efficient Fleet Management : Fleet owners are poised to benefit from real-time data insights, streamlining operations and driving significant cost savings.
This remarkable product is a reflection of Taisys India's resolute mission to leverage technology's potential to create solutions that resonate positively across industries and individual lives. Fueled by an unwavering dedication to innovation, this product paves the way for a future where vehicles transcend traditional boundaries, offering an exhilarating, safer, and smarter driving experience.
Mr. Abhishek Saxena, Managing Director of Taisys India, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, this launch is a testament to the synergy between Taisys India, and the whole Automobile Industry. The iConnect platform embodies a vision where vehicles converge seamlessly with cutting-edge technology, elevating safety, entertainment, and operational efficiency.
Mr. Sumit Tiwari, Business Head of Lumax Ituran, shared his insights, we congratulate Taisys India for the launch of iConnect platform and its capability to manage complete eSIM and connectivity effectively for the customer for efficient operations.
Mr. Jason Ho, Chairman of Taisys Group, added, "The launch of the iConnect platform marks a significant milestone for Taisys India. We believe that connectivity is the future of mobility, and industry leaders Lumax Ituran reaffirms our commitment to shaping that future through groundbreaking technology.
For more information about Taisys India and the iConnect platform, please visit
About Taisys India:
Taisys India is a subsidiary of Taisys Technology, HQ in Taipei Taiwan. Taisys India is leading technology solutions provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation across industries. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and services, Taisys India aims to transform the way individuals and businesses engage with technology.
About Lumax Ituran:
Lumax Ituran is JV of Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, India and Ituran Location and Control Ltd, is a distinguished player in the automotive sector, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to telematics products and services. With a foon creating technology-driven products, Lumax Ituran plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.
