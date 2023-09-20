Michael Cinco Launches Couture RTW After Successful Metaverse Fashion Gala

MANILA, Sept 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - All eyes were on Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) as world-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco showcased his iconic style in the digital and physical spaces. Following the event, Dr. Sayed Ali, co-founder and managing director of Michael Cinco Couture, announced the launch of the designer's first couture ready-to-wear collection, along with a perfume and jewelry line.

“It's not normal ready-to-wear,” said Ali, during a PBW panel entitled, 'Fashion Digital Runway'.“It's couture ready-to-wear, with a touch of Michael Cinco Couture, but the price is very affordable.”

Bringing Fashion to the Digital Space

Host and eventologist Tim Yap moderated the discussion with Ali, Blockchain Council of the Philippines founding VP Chezka Gonzales, and Xctuality co-founder and CEO Warren Woon, whose company was responsible for bringing Cinco's creations to the digital world.

“We wanted to bring together the physical elements of the gowns with elements of the Metaverse and NFTs,” said Woon, before sharing that the designer's gowns are so unique that it took some time to translate them into the digital format.













Showing the Possibilities of Blockchain Technology

Based on reactions from the audience and on social media, the event was successful in

presenting the possibilities of bringing art to the digital space, not the least of which was helping creatives reach a younger, wider demographic.

For Gonzales, who'd helped conceive the event, the Metaverse Fashion Gala was an event over a year in the making. She cited the value added by placing Cinco's pieces on the blockchain, stating that,“Recreating Michael's fashion in the Metaverse and authenticating them with NFT's helps give consumers the value they really deserve.”

Running concurrent with the Gala was the sale of both featured pieces and iconic designs from Cinco's portfolio, with proceeds benefitting the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Global Reskilling Movement.

Now on its second year, PBW is dedicated to shining the spotlight on how blockchain technology is evolving the way we live, work, and play. PBW runs from September 19-21 at the Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom. For tickets or more information, visit

