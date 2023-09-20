Flash News: OKX To List JPG.Store Token (JPG) On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 28, 2023.
OKX to List JPG.store Token (JPG) on its Spot Market
OKX today announced that it will list the JPG.store token (JPG) on its spot market on September 25 at 15:00 (UTC). With this addition, users will be able to trade JPG against USDT via the JPG/USDT spot pair.
Deposits for the JPG token were enabled today at 03:00 (UTC), while withdrawals will be enabled at 15:00 (UTC) on September 27.
JPG.store is a Cardano NFT marketplace, dedicated to supporting artists, creators and communities within the Cardano ecosystem. The NFT marketplace provides a space for artists to showcase their work and for collectors to acquire unique and valuable NFTs. JPG is the native utility token that fuels the JPG.store NFT marketplace.
For more information, please visit the Support Cente .
