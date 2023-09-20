Watch: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Official Anthem Released

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) The official anthem of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was released today (Sep 20).
Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole', it features Indian bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and is composed by Indian musician Pritam Chakraborty.
The ICC World Cup 2023, which is hosted by India, will begin from October 5 and conclude on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
The tournament consists of ten teams including the defending champions England.
