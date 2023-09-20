Cordia Releases 2023 Amazonas Summit Solutions Report And Announces Guyana As Location For 2024







Image Caption: Concordia Annual Summit.

The 2023 Concordia Amazonas Summit took place in Ecuador in July and brought together a group of leaders and decision makers in the Amazon rainforest with the goal of establishing market-driven, nature-based solutions to protecting the most important haven of biodiversity in the world.

The 2023 Amazonas Summit Solutions Report, available here ( ), details key summary and action points related to three core themes: environmental sustainability, health opportunities & challenges, and cultural diplomacy & youth advocacy.

At today's 2023 Concordia Annual Summit, Concordia Leadership Council Member Iván Duque, Former President of the Republic of Colombia, said:“The Concordia Amazon Solutions Report is a mechanism to identify market-driven nature-based solutions, in which we are able to enhance the accessibility of Amazonic products in developed countries, reduce or eliminate deforestation, and identify market mechanisms to provide seed capital and angel investments to local entrepreneurs and indigenentrepreneurs.” He continued:“This report gathers the ideas of the brightest minds on environmental matters in the Western Hemisphere and it will become the reference model for the actions that we're going to embrace in the following months.”

Concordia's Co-Founder, Matthew Swift, said:“The inaugural Concordia Amazonas Summit explored ways in which we can protect the biodiversity of the region, encourage indigenentrepreneurism, mobilize climate finance, create a credible and replicable carbon market, and forge partnerships around innovative and scalable ideas to protect and renew the irreplaceable ecosystem. Today's release of this report represents a crucial step forward in our next steps and follow up, and we look forward to continuing these efforts ahead of gathering in Guyana next year.”

About Concordia:

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

