Administrative Detainee In Israel Sultan Khlouf Wins Battle, Suspends Hunger Strike

Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Sultan Khlouf, 42, from the town of Burqin in the Jenin district, today suspended his open hunger strike, which he began 49 days ago, after an Israeli military court ruled that his current administrative detention will not be renewed and that he will be released from prison on December 2 after completing his detention period, according to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS).

Khlouf went on hunger strike from the moment of his arrest on August 3 in protest of his arrest without charge. The occupation authorities then issued an administrative detention order against him for a period of four months for his political activism.

Khlouf went on a hunger strike in 2019, which lasted for 67 days, also in rejection of his administrative detention.

It is noteworthy that, with Khlouf suspending his hunger strike, the only Palestinian administrative detainee who continues his hunger strike is Kayed al-Fasfous, who has also been on strike for 49 days in rejection of his administrative detention.





Fasfous, 34, from the town of Dura, in the Hebron district, was detained on May 2 and placed in administrative detention for his political activism.

Today, an Israeli military court rejected his appeal to end this administrative detention, forcing him to continue his hunger strike