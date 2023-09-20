Finalnference Of European Project ELEGANT Opens At PSUT

Over the next three days, the conference and project will foon enhancing the teaching and learning experience for students and boosting the employability of graduates by fostering closer collaboration between universities, companies and the private sector, according to PSUT statement.

Abu Elhaija highlighted the university's foon international networking and fostering local and global collaboration.



The university president also noted the significant support provided by HRH Princess Sumaya, the chairperson of the board of trustees, in advancing science and nurturing a generation of accomplished young entrepreneurs.

NeboStojcic, vice rector of the Croatian University of Dubrovnik, said the ELEGANT project is a collaborative effort spanning four years and involving the University of Dubrovnik, Jordanian and Lebanese universities.



Ahmad Abu Elhaija, director of the National ErasPOffice, delivered a presentation highlighting the crucial role played by the ErasPOffice and discussed key projects, grants, opportunities and programmes accessible to university students and professors.





