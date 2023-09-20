GCC, Underre Jordan's Role Infeguarding Jealem Holy Sites

In a joint statement released following their meeting in New York on Wednesday, the ministers emphasised commitment to building upon the progress achieved in previministerial gatherings, including the most recent one on June 7.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, the statement highlighted the significance of achieving a fair, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution and the 1967 lines.

The statement also underscored Jordan's role in safeguarding the historical staquo of Jerusalem's holy shrines, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministers expressed their support for the Palestinian Authority through initiatives aimed at enhancing the living conditions of Palestinians through humanitarian assistance and

supporting efforts geared towards bolstering the Palestinian economy.

On the Syrian situation, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to push forward a comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis that upholds Syria's unity, sovereignty, and meets the aspirations of its people.

They commended Arab initiatives for addressing the crisis in a phased manner, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as agreed upon during meetings of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria in Amman on May 1 and in Cairo on August 15.

The statement stressed the importance of establishing secure conditions for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and displaced individuals, in accordance with UN criteria, as well as the significance of providing essential support to Syrian refugees and their host communities.



